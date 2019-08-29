Contrasting of Merus N.V. (MRUS) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM)

Both Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 46.93 N/A -2.92 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Merus N.V. and Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Merus N.V. and Realm Therapeutics Plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9% Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Merus N.V. and Realm Therapeutics Plc Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80 Realm Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00

Merus N.V.’s upside potential is 39.74% at a $21.8 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Merus N.V. and Realm Therapeutics Plc are owned by institutional investors at 65.8% and 46.35% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 30.47% of Merus N.V.’s shares. Competitively, Realm Therapeutics Plc has 31.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5% Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14%

For the past year Merus N.V.’s stock price has smaller growth than Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.