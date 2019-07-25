Contrasting of Merus N.V. (MRUS) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)

We are comparing Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.21 0.00 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 1 1181.66 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Merus N.V. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus N.V. 0.00% -26.6% -10.7% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -197.8% -129.4%

Liquidity

Merus N.V. has a Current Ratio of 6.8 and a Quick Ratio of 6.8. Competitively, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. Merus N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Merus N.V. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Merus N.V. has an average target price of $21.8, and a 38.41% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.7% of Merus N.V. shares and 5.5% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares. Merus N.V.’s share owned by insiders are 30.47%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.7% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merus N.V. -2.4% -15.81% 17.27% 0.73% -19.48% -1.07% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. -0.68% 2.45% -37.23% -46.19% -54.91% -18.75%

For the past year Merus N.V. was less bearish than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Merus N.V. beats Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.