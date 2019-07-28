Contrasting of Merus N.V. (MRUS) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Merus N.V.
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.21
|0.00
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|16
|558.27
|N/A
|-2.68
|0.00
Demonstrates Merus N.V. and Orchard Therapeutics plc earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Merus N.V. and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Merus N.V.
|0.00%
|-26.6%
|-10.7%
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
6.8 and 6.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Merus N.V. Its rival Orchard Therapeutics plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.4 and 7.4 respectively. Orchard Therapeutics plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Merus N.V.
Analyst Ratings
Merus N.V. and Orchard Therapeutics plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Merus N.V.
|0
|1
|4
|2.80
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$21.8 is Merus N.V.’s average price target while its potential upside is 40.19%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Merus N.V. and Orchard Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 66.7% and 57.8% respectively. About 30.47% of Merus N.V.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Merus N.V.
|-2.4%
|-15.81%
|17.27%
|0.73%
|-19.48%
|-1.07%
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|-1.56%
|-1.76%
|35.56%
|33.97%
|0%
|24.35%
For the past year Merus N.V. had bearish trend while Orchard Therapeutics plc had bullish trend.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Orchard Therapeutics plc beats Merus N.V.
Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.