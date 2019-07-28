Contrasting of Merus N.V. (MRUS) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.21 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 558.27 N/A -2.68 0.00

Demonstrates Merus N.V. and Orchard Therapeutics plc earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Merus N.V. and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus N.V. 0.00% -26.6% -10.7% Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

6.8 and 6.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Merus N.V. Its rival Orchard Therapeutics plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.4 and 7.4 respectively. Orchard Therapeutics plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Merus N.V.

Analyst Ratings

Merus N.V. and Orchard Therapeutics plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80 Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

$21.8 is Merus N.V.’s average price target while its potential upside is 40.19%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Merus N.V. and Orchard Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 66.7% and 57.8% respectively. About 30.47% of Merus N.V.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merus N.V. -2.4% -15.81% 17.27% 0.73% -19.48% -1.07% Orchard Therapeutics plc -1.56% -1.76% 35.56% 33.97% 0% 24.35%

For the past year Merus N.V. had bearish trend while Orchard Therapeutics plc had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Orchard Therapeutics plc beats Merus N.V.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.