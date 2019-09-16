Contrasting of Merus N.V. (MRUS) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Both Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus N.V. 15 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.84 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Merus N.V. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Merus N.V. are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. Its competitor Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Merus N.V. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Merus N.V. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 29.92% for Merus N.V. with consensus target price of $21.8.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Merus N.V. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65.8% and 74.2% respectively. Merus N.V.’s share owned by insiders are 30.47%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14%

For the past year Merus N.V. has weaker performance than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Merus N.V. beats Jounce Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.