Contrasting of Merus N.V. (MRUS) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

As Biotechnology businesses, Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus N.V. 17 0.00 7.76M -1.07 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 37.60M -5.62 0.00

Table 1 highlights Merus N.V. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Merus N.V. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus N.V. 45,221,445.22% -24.7% -9.9% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 265,349,329.57% -69.1% -61.9%

Liquidity

6.4 and 6.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Merus N.V. Its rival Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10 and 10 respectively. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Merus N.V.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Merus N.V. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus N.V. 0 0 4 3.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Merus N.V. has an average price target of $23.25, and a 27.26% upside potential. Meanwhile, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $15, while its potential upside is 11.52%. Based on the data shown earlier, Merus N.V. is looking more favorable than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 65.8% of Merus N.V. shares and 97% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 30.47% of Merus N.V.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.3% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92%

For the past year Merus N.V. had bullish trend while Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Merus N.V. beats Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.