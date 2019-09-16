Contrasting of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)

As Biotechnology businesses, Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 4 1.99 N/A -1.55 0.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 76.14 N/A 4.52 1.73

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.2 and a Quick Ratio of 6.2. Competitively, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.2 and has 14.2 Quick Ratio. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $17 consensus price target and a 216.57% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.4% and 57.7% respectively. Comparatively, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mersana Therapeutics Inc. -8.62% -16.47% -30.83% -23.58% -68.89% -14.22% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.74% -43.73% -40.97% 120% 0% 152.75%

For the past year Mersana Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.