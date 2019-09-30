Contrasting of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

We will be comparing the differences between Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 24.70M -1.55 0.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 24 0.00 35.22M -2.74 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 1,107,672,989.82% -57.5% -27.9% NanoString Technologies Inc. 146,141,078.84% -166.7% -51.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.2. The Current Ratio of rival NanoString Technologies Inc. is 4.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.5. Mersana Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.4% and 90.3% respectively. Comparatively, 0.4% are NanoString Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mersana Therapeutics Inc. -8.62% -16.47% -30.83% -23.58% -68.89% -14.22% NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.14% 11.92% 26.53% 51.22% 189.26% 121.58%

For the past year Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has -14.22% weaker performance while NanoString Technologies Inc. has 121.58% stronger performance.

Summary

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. beats NanoString Technologies Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.