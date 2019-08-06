Contrasting of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 5 3.16 N/A -1.55 0.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00

In table 1 we can see Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9%

Liquidity

6.2 and 6.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.4% and 8.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mersana Therapeutics Inc. -8.62% -16.47% -30.83% -23.58% -68.89% -14.22% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53%

For the past year Mersana Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.