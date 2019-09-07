Contrasting of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 4 2.41 N/A -1.55 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7%

Liquidity

Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. On the competitive side is, Aptose Biosciences Inc. which has a 5.9 Current Ratio and a 5.9 Quick Ratio. Mersana Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 153.16% and its average price target is $6.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 79.4% of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 35.1% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, held 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mersana Therapeutics Inc. -8.62% -16.47% -30.83% -23.58% -68.89% -14.22% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94%

For the past year Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has -14.22% weaker performance while Aptose Biosciences Inc. has 31.94% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Mersana Therapeutics Inc. beats Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.