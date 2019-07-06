Contrasting of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)

We are comparing Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.55 0.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -48.1% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.2% and 2.46%. Insiders owned 4.09% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.53% 1.71% -0.67% 37.01% -32.27% 54.4% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -8.45% -8.92% -14.88% 0% 0% -3.45%

For the past year Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 54.4% stronger performance while Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has -3.45% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.