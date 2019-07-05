Contrasting of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.55 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -5.28 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 represents Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -48.1% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.37 and it happens to be 137.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 33.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.67 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. Its competitor Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is 7.6. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.2% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 14.6% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.09%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.53% 1.71% -0.67% 37.01% -32.27% 54.4% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.86% -3.35% -23.98% -62.96% -79.75% -53.41%

For the past year Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include RX-3117, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory pancreatic cancer and advanced bladder cancer; and Supinoxin that is in Phase IIa clinical study to treat patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer. It is also developing Archexin, which has completed a pilot Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma. In addition, the company is involved in developing RX-21101, an N-(2-Hydroxypropyl) methacrylamide-docetaxel-folate, which is in pre-clinical development stage used for the treatment of tumors. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.