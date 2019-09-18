Contrasting of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Both Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 2.59 N/A -4.06 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -109.1%

Risk and Volatility

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.15 beta, while its volatility is 115.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.84 which is 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.6. The Current Ratio of rival Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1.83 consensus price target and a 115.29% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 51.2% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 49.1% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has 17.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33%

For the past year Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Regulus Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.