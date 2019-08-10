Contrasting of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK) and Its Rivals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.2% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.20% -31.90% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.14 1.91 2.71 2.85

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

Liquidity

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.6 and a Quick Ratio of 8.6. Competitively, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.15 and its 115.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.