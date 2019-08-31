Contrasting of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK) and Its Peers

We are comparing Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.2% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.20% -31.90% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.51 2.39 2.83

The peers have a potential upside of 141.32%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 8.6 and 8.6. Competitively, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.15 shows that Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 115.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.