Contrasting of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.55 0.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -2.16 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -48.1% Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.1 and a Quick Ratio of 5.1. Competitively, Gamida Cell Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 and has 9.3 Quick Ratio. Gamida Cell Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.2% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.3% of Gamida Cell Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.09% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 65.61% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.53% 1.71% -0.67% 37.01% -32.27% 54.4% Gamida Cell Ltd. -10.5% -14.25% -48.67% -30.28% 0% -27.97%

For the past year Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 54.4% stronger performance while Gamida Cell Ltd. has -27.97% weaker performance.

Summary

Gamida Cell Ltd. beats Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.