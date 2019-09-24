Contrasting of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

We will be comparing the differences between Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 21 12.60 N/A -0.56 0.00

In table 1 we can see Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 8.6 and 8.6. Competitively, Denali Therapeutics Inc. has 11.6 and 11.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Denali Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $31 consensus price target and a 74.35% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51.2% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 84.5% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34%

For the past year Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.