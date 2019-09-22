Contrasting of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

We will be comparing the differences between Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 5.97 N/A 0.61 18.55

Table 1 demonstrates Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3%

Risk & Volatility

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.15 and its 115.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.44 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.6. The Current Ratio of rival Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is 6.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.2. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $18 consensus price target and a 27.75% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 51.2% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 76.8% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72%

For the past year Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.