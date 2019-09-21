Contrasting of Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI) and Endologix Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX)

Merit Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) and Endologix Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX), both competing one another are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merit Medical Systems Inc. 51 1.76 N/A 0.84 46.92 Endologix Inc. 6 0.50 N/A -8.78 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Merit Medical Systems Inc. and Endologix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Merit Medical Systems Inc. and Endologix Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merit Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.8% Endologix Inc. 0.00% -231.2% -26.4%

Risk & Volatility

Merit Medical Systems Inc. has a 1.03 beta, while its volatility is 3.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Endologix Inc.’s 0.37 beta is the reason why it is 63.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.4 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Merit Medical Systems Inc. Its rival Endologix Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 0.9 respectively. Merit Medical Systems Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Endologix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Inc. and Endologix Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merit Medical Systems Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Endologix Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Merit Medical Systems Inc.’s upside potential is 32.23% at a $40 consensus price target. Competitively Endologix Inc. has a consensus price target of $8, with potential upside of 97.53%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Endologix Inc. seems more appealing than Merit Medical Systems Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.9% of Merit Medical Systems Inc. shares and 82.4% of Endologix Inc. shares. Insiders owned 3% of Merit Medical Systems Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.2% of Endologix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merit Medical Systems Inc. -27.57% -32.12% -27.58% -27.86% -25.55% -29.3% Endologix Inc. 1.62% -6.76% 7.81% -8.48% -85.95% -3.63%

For the past year Endologix Inc. has weaker performance than Merit Medical Systems Inc.

Summary

Merit Medical Systems Inc. beats Endologix Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical products for interventional and diagnostic procedures worldwide. The companyÂ’s Cardiovascular segment offers cardiology and radiology devices for diagnosing and treating coronary arterial, peripheral vascular, and other non-vascular diseases; and embolotherapeutic products. It also provides vascular access products; guide wires, inflation devices, and diagnostic catheters for use in angiography procedures; therapeutic infusion systems and safety products; drainage catheters and drainage access products, support catheters, vascular retrieval devices, and dialysis access products; and embosphere microspheres and delivery systems, and microcatheters. In addition, this segment offers needles, scalpels, hemostasis devices, arm boards, and sheath introducers for cardiology procedures; fluid management and tubing, manifolds, syringes, transducers, and diagnostic catheters; hemostasis valves, MAP Merit Angioplasty Packs, and angioplasty accessories; cardiac rhythm management and electrophysiology devices; and various devices, accessories, kits, and procedure trays. The companyÂ’s Endoscopy segment provides gastroenterology and pulmonology devices for expanding esophageal, tracheobronchial, and biliary strictures caused by malignant tumors. It also offers non-vascular, esophageal, and biliary stents; esophageal balloon dilators; kits and accessories for the endoscopy and bronchoscopy markets; coating services for medical tubes and wires under OEM brands; and microelectromechanical systems sensor components. The company serves hospitals and clinic-based cardiologists, radiologists, neurologists, nephrologists, vascular and orthopaedic surgeons, interventional gastroenterologists and pulmonologists, physiatrists, general surgeons, thoracic surgeons, oncologists, electrophysiologists, technicians, and nurses. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. It offers minimally-invasive endovascular repair (EVAR) products, including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the ovation abdominal stent graft system. The company also provides endovascular sealing (EVAS) product that is based on the Nellix EVAS system to seal the aneurysm, and provides blood flow to the legs through two blood lumens. In addition, it offers proximal aortic extensions and limb extensions, which attach to the main body of its EVAR device, allowing physicians to customize it to fit the patientÂ’s anatomy; and accessories to facilitate the optimal delivery of its EVAR products, including compatible guidewires, inflation devices, and snares. The company offers its EVAR products under Powerlink System, IntuiTrak, AFX, VELA Proximal Endograft brand names; and EVAS products under the Nellix EVAS system brand name. It sells its products through direct sales force, network of agents, and independent distributors or agents. The company was formerly known as Radiance Medical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Endologix, Inc. in May 2002. Endologix, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.