Contrasting of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|OncoCyte Corporation
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.42
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Mereo BioPharma Group plc and OncoCyte Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|OncoCyte Corporation
|0.00%
|-235%
|-125.5%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares and 22.3% of OncoCyte Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 47.3% of OncoCyte Corporation shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|-1.92%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-21.23%
|OncoCyte Corporation
|12.5%
|19.43%
|30.57%
|165.26%
|110%
|265.22%
For the past year Mereo BioPharma Group plc had bearish trend while OncoCyte Corporation had bullish trend.
Summary
Mereo BioPharma Group plc beats on 4 of the 6 factors OncoCyte Corporation.
OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.