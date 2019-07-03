Contrasting of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 OncoCyte Corporation 4 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00

In table 1 we can see Mereo BioPharma Group plc and OncoCyte Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -235% -125.5%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares and 22.3% of OncoCyte Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 47.3% of OncoCyte Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mereo BioPharma Group plc -1.92% 0% 0% 0% 0% -21.23% OncoCyte Corporation 12.5% 19.43% 30.57% 165.26% 110% 265.22%

For the past year Mereo BioPharma Group plc had bearish trend while OncoCyte Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Mereo BioPharma Group plc beats on 4 of the 6 factors OncoCyte Corporation.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.