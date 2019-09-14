Contrasting of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

We are comparing Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nektar Therapeutics 31 29.59 N/A 3.52 8.08

Demonstrates Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Nektar Therapeutics earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 37.6% 29.7%

Analyst Ratings

Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Nektar Therapeutics Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0 0 0 0.00 Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Nektar Therapeutics’s average target price is $31, while its potential upside is 54.15%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.8% of Nektar Therapeutics are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Nektar Therapeutics’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60% Nektar Therapeutics -11.39% -20.57% -10.05% -33.97% -44.23% -13.42%

For the past year Mereo BioPharma Group plc was more bearish than Nektar Therapeutics.

Summary

Nektar Therapeutics beats on 9 of the 9 factors Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.