Contrasting of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Since Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 18.97 N/A -0.05 0.00

Demonstrates Mereo BioPharma Group plc and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 51.6% -83.7%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Mereo BioPharma Group plc and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0 0 0 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $1.67, with potential upside of 133.53%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares and 32.4% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mereo BioPharma Group plc -1.92% 0% 0% 0% 0% -21.23% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -12.31% -20.19% 35.34% -57.09% -64.05% -50.12%

For the past year Mereo BioPharma Group plc has stronger performance than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.