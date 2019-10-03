Contrasting of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mereo BioPharma Group plc 3 0.00 15.52M 0.00 0.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 25.42M -1.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mereo BioPharma Group plc 451,780,048.32% 0% 0% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 1,002,484,521.04% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0 0 0 0.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the consensus target price of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is $12.33, which is potential 445.58% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 64.4%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -30% -45.7% -66.45% -60.7% -81.09% -63.73%

For the past year Mereo BioPharma Group plc has stronger performance than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.