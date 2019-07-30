Contrasting of Mercury General Corporation (MCY) and Its Peers

As Property & Casualty Insurance company, Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.9% of Mercury General Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.93% of all Property & Casualty Insurance’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 50.71% of Mercury General Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.67% of all Property & Casualty Insurance companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Mercury General Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercury General Corporation 0.00% 10.20% 3.20% Industry Average 3.48% 10.08% 3.04%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Mercury General Corporation and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Mercury General Corporation N/A 55 17.93 Industry Average 425.70M 12.22B 46.48

Mercury General Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio Mercury General Corporation is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Mercury General Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercury General Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.68 1.74 2.53

As a group, Property & Casualty Insurance companies have a potential upside of -98.01%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Mercury General Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mercury General Corporation 0.13% 11.07% 2.9% -8.1% 21.02% 8.24% Industry Average 3.80% 6.38% 11.03% 12.02% 16.82% 17.80%

Volatility & Risk

Mercury General Corporation has a beta of 0.29 and its 71.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Mercury General Corporation’s rivals are 18.80% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.81 beta.

Dividends

Mercury General Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical breakdown, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeownerÂ’s insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards. The company sells its policies through a network of independent agents, 100% owned insurance agents, and direct channels in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia. Mercury General Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.