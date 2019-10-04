Contrasting of Mercury General Corporation (MCY) and Global Indemnity Limited (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) and Global Indemnity Limited (NASDAQ:GBLI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Property & Casualty Insurance. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercury General Corporation 54 0.45 27.25M 3.12 18.17 Global Indemnity Limited 26 0.00 1.33M -3.07 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Mercury General Corporation and Global Indemnity Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercury General Corporation 50,239,675.52% 10.2% 3.2% Global Indemnity Limited 5,097,738.60% -6.3% -2.2%

Volatility and Risk

Mercury General Corporation has a beta of 0.28 and its 72.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Global Indemnity Limited has beta of 0.51 which is 49.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 46.3% of Mercury General Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 81.7% of Global Indemnity Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 50.71% of Mercury General Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.1% of Global Indemnity Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mercury General Corporation -9.23% -10.45% 3.43% 12.52% 15.5% 9.67% Global Indemnity Limited 4.31% -5.45% -7.09% -13.8% -29.45% -21.92%

For the past year Mercury General Corporation has 9.67% stronger performance while Global Indemnity Limited has -21.92% weaker performance.

Summary

Mercury General Corporation beats Global Indemnity Limited on 10 of the 10 factors.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical breakdown, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeownerÂ’s insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards. The company sells its policies through a network of independent agents, 100% owned insurance agents, and direct channels in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia. Mercury General Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.