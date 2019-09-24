Contrasting of Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

As Drug Manufacturers – Major businesses, Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merck & Co. Inc. 82 4.82 N/A 3.31 25.07 Pfizer Inc. 40 3.71 N/A 1.81 21.51

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Merck & Co. Inc. and Pfizer Inc. Pfizer Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Merck & Co. Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Merck & Co. Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merck & Co. Inc. 0.00% 28.2% 10% Pfizer Inc. 0.00% 17.4% 7.1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.57 shows that Merck & Co. Inc. is 43.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Pfizer Inc. has a 0.62 beta and it is 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Merck & Co. Inc. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Pfizer Inc. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Pfizer Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Merck & Co. Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Merck & Co. Inc. and Pfizer Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merck & Co. Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Pfizer Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Merck & Co. Inc.’s upside potential is 11.54% at a $93.25 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Pfizer Inc.’s consensus target price is $40.67, while its potential upside is 12.94%. The information presented earlier suggests that Pfizer Inc. looks more robust than Merck & Co. Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 78.2% of Merck & Co. Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 74.8% of Pfizer Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Merck & Co. Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Pfizer Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merck & Co. Inc. 1.52% -2.08% 5.42% 13.11% 28.05% 8.61% Pfizer Inc. -9.44% -11.26% -4.73% -6.59% 0.65% -11.02%

For the past year Merck & Co. Inc. had bullish trend while Pfizer Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Merck & Co. Inc. beats on 11 of the 12 factors Pfizer Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances segments. The company offers therapeutic agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal and intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases. It also offers neuromuscular blocking agents; anti-bacterial products; cholesterol modifying medicines; and vaginal contraceptive products. In addition, the company offers products to prevent chemotherapy-induced and post-operative nausea and vomiting; treat brain tumors, and melanoma and metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer; prevent diseases caused by human papillomavirus; and vaccines for measles, mumps, rubella, varicella, chickenpox, shingles, rotavirus gastroenteritis, and pneumococcal diseases. Further, it offers antibiotic and anti-inflammatory drugs to treat infectious and respiratory diseases, fertility disorders, and pneumonia in cattle, horses, and swine; vaccines for poultry; parasiticide for sea lice in salmon; and antibiotics and vaccines for fishes. Additionally, the company offers companion animal products, such as ointments; diabetes mellitus treatment for dogs and cats; anthelmintic products; fluralaner products to treat fleas and ticks in dogs; and products for protection against bites from fleas, ticks, mosquitoes, and sandflies. It has collaborations with Aduro Biotech, Inc.; Premier Inc.; Cancer Research Technology; Corning; Pfizer Inc.; AstraZeneca PLC.; and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Ltd. The company serves drug wholesalers and retailers, hospitals, government agencies and entities, physicians, physician distributors, veterinarians, distributors, animal producers, and managed health care providers. Merck & Co., Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Kenilworth, New Jersey.

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care. This segment offers products primarily under the Prevnar 13, Xeljanz, Eliquis, Lyrica, Enbrel, Viagra, Ibrance, Xtandi, Advil, and Centrum brands. The EH segment offers products that will lose or have lost marketing patent protection; branded generic products; sterile injectable products; biosimilars; and infusion systems. It provides products under the Lipitor, Premarin family, Norvasc, Lyrica, Celebrex, and Pristiq brand names. This segment also engages in contract manufacturing business. The company has licensing agreements with Cellectis SA and AstraZeneca plc; and collaborative agreements with Eli Lilly & Company and Merck KGaA. It also has a research collaboration and license agreement with HitGen Ltd. to build and screen DNA-encoded libraries in order to discover small molecule leads to be used in drug development; collaboration with Merck and Corning for pharma glass packaging project; and an agreement with InSphero AG to develop a predictive toxicology assay using InSphero 3D InSight human liver microtissues for predicting drug induced liver injury. The company serves wholesalers, retailers, hospitals, clinics, government agencies, pharmacies, and individual provider offices, as well as centers for disease control and prevention. Pfizer Inc. was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in New York, New York.