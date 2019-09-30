Contrasting of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 11.53M -2.49 0.00 Replimune Group Inc. 12 0.00 3.35M -0.98 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 250,635,828.10% -41.9% -39.2% Replimune Group Inc. 28,438,030.56% -31.4% -23.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. are 11.8 and 11.8. Competitively, Replimune Group Inc. has 14.3 and 14.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Replimune Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Replimune Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Replimune Group Inc. is $20, which is potential 46.84% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Replimune Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.3% and 90.9%. Insiders owned roughly 19.1% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 12.1% of Replimune Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.23% -36.73% -46.24% -28.89% -52.45% -8.01% Replimune Group Inc. -5.98% -11.29% -16.92% 9.14% -17.69% 24.2%

For the past year Menlo Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Replimune Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Replimune Group Inc. beats Menlo Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.