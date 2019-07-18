Contrasting of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Both Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 7 10.64 N/A -2.49 0.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc are owned by institutional investors at 74.4% and 0% respectively. Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 19.1%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -0.43% -6.35% 8.96% -5.71% -27.28% 68.2% Mereo BioPharma Group plc -1.92% 0% 0% 0% 0% -21.23%

For the past year Menlo Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Mereo BioPharma Group plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. beats Mereo BioPharma Group plc on 4 of the 7 factors.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.