Contrasting of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO) and Its Peers

We are comparing Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has 76.3% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has 19.1% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.90% -39.20% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Menlo Therapeutics Inc. N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 1.66 2.80

The peers have a potential upside of 180.77%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.23% -36.73% -46.24% -28.89% -52.45% -8.01% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has -8.01% weaker performance while Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals have 54.83% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.8 and a Quick Ratio of 11.8. Competitively, Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors.

Dividends

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors beat Menlo Therapeutics Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.