Contrasting of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 6 8.07 N/A -2.49 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 50 2.56 N/A 0.73 60.80

In table 1 we can see Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5%

Liquidity

Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.8 while its Quick Ratio is 11.8. On the competitive side is, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $69.5 consensus target price and a 59.22% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.3% and 88.9%. Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 19.1%. Comparatively, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has 4.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.23% -36.73% -46.24% -28.89% -52.45% -8.01% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54%

For the past year Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats Menlo Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.