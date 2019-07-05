Contrasting of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO) and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 7 12.99 N/A -2.49 0.00 ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2% ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. are 11.8 and 11.8 respectively. Its competitor ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 74.4% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.2% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 19.1% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 9.6% are ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -0.43% -6.35% 8.96% -5.71% -27.28% 68.2% ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.34% -49.76% -50% -77.66% -94.17% -55.64%

For the past year Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has 68.2% stronger performance while ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -55.64% weaker performance.

Summary

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. beats ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.