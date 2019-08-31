Contrasting of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -2.49 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.07 N/A 0.10 39.39

Table 1 highlights Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Liquidity

Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.8 while its Quick Ratio is 11.8. On the competitive side is, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation which has a 10.9 Current Ratio and a 10.9 Quick Ratio. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.3% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. shares and 55.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares. Insiders held 19.1% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.23% -36.73% -46.24% -28.89% -52.45% -8.01% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02%

For the past year Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has -8.01% weaker performance while Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has 55.02% stronger performance.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.