Contrasting of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT) and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT)

We will be contrasting the differences between Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.41 N/A -15.68 0.00 Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 4 0.84 N/A -4.57 0.00

Demonstrates Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3% Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 0% 0%

The current Quick Ratio of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Roughly 24.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 50.4% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has 4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16% Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc -1.51% -16.2% -17.47% -59.15% 0% -57.94%

For the past year Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has 0.16% stronger performance while Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has -57.94% weaker performance.

On 5 of the 7 factors Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER to treat Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone to treat muscle spasms; and ConZip for pain, as well as women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods. Its non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets for major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for pain; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate for hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for nutritional requirements during pregnancy. The company's products under development include Ontinua ER, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis spasticity, and Phase I clinical trials to treat opioid and alcohol use disorders; RVL-1201, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat Blepharoptosis; and Osmodex and other ANDAs for various indications. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.