Contrasting of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN)

We are contrasting Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.31 N/A -15.68 0.00 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.01 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3% Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -76% -68.2%

Liquidity

Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Neon Therapeutics Inc. which has a 7.3 Current Ratio and a 7.3 Quick Ratio. Neon Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. shares and 69.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Neon Therapeutics Inc. has 3.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16% Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14%

For the past year Melinta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Neon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. beats Neon Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.