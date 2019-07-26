Contrasting of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Both Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.48 N/A -18.10 0.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -60.5% -28.4% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.5% and 0%. About 7.28% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -29.19% -22.8% -60.84% -76.62% -91.67% -18% Mereo BioPharma Group plc -1.92% 0% 0% 0% 0% -21.23%

For the past year Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Summary

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. beats Mereo BioPharma Group plc on 4 of the 7 factors.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.