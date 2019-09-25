Contrasting of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Both Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.49 N/A -15.68 0.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5%

Risk and Volatility

Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 4.21 and it happens to be 321.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.71 beta which makes it 71.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 50.1% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06%

For the past year Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has 0.16% stronger performance while Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.06% weaker performance.

Summary

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.