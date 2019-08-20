Contrasting of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN)

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.37 N/A -15.68 0.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 highlights Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2%

Risk and Volatility

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has a 4.21 beta, while its volatility is 321.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.93 beta which makes it 93.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19.7 and has 19.7 Quick Ratio. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is $14, with potential upside of 420.45%. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5.5 average target price and a 18.28% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Melinta Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 83% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36%

For the past year Melinta Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.