Contrasting of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) and Ophthotech Corporation (:)

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Ophthotech Corporation (:), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx Holdings plc 22 270.99 N/A -3.14 0.00 Ophthotech Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 1.70 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Ophthotech Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -79.6% -59.3% Ophthotech Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Ophthotech Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 1 3.00 Ophthotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s upside potential is 104.29% at a $40 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Ophthotech Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 36.6% and 65.14% respectively. About 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.61% of Ophthotech Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68% Ophthotech Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors MeiraGTx Holdings plc beats Ophthotech Corporation.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics to treat diseases of the back of the eye. Its principal product candidate, Fovista, an anti-platelet derived growth factor, is in Phase III clinical development for use in combination with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor drugs for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The company is also developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for the treatment of dry AMD and wet AMD. Ophthotech Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.