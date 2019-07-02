Contrasting of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK)

As Biotechnology businesses, MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx Holdings plc 17 1234.80 N/A -3.15 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. 48 81.20 N/A -1.77 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of MeiraGTx Holdings plc and MyoKardia Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -150.6% -91.4% MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -18.3% -16.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of MeiraGTx Holdings plc is 4.8 while its Current Ratio is 4.8. Meanwhile, MyoKardia Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.7 while its Quick Ratio is 8.7. MyoKardia Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown MeiraGTx Holdings plc and MyoKardia Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 0 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, MyoKardia Inc.’s potential upside is 70.85% and its consensus target price is $85.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MeiraGTx Holdings plc and MyoKardia Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 26.5% and 81.5% respectively. 19.39% are MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.5% of MyoKardia Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MeiraGTx Holdings plc 20.04% 12.68% 74.82% 71.85% 0% 130.5% MyoKardia Inc. -0.21% -5% 21.13% -17.97% 2.19% -2.74%

For the past year MeiraGTx Holdings plc had bullish trend while MyoKardia Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors MyoKardia Inc. beats MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.