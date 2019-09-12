Contrasting of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV)

This is a contrast between MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx Holdings plc 22 271.82 N/A -3.14 0.00 IMV Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

Demonstrates MeiraGTx Holdings plc and IMV Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -79.6% -59.3% IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for MeiraGTx Holdings plc and IMV Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 1 3.00 IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s upside potential currently stands at 103.67% and an $40 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of IMV Inc. is $11.25, which is potential 260.58% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that IMV Inc. looks more robust than MeiraGTx Holdings plc as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MeiraGTx Holdings plc and IMV Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.6% and 19.5%. MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s share owned by insiders are 19.39%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 16.5% of IMV Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68% IMV Inc. 0.37% -8.09% -25.26% -50.35% -40.85% -46.22%

For the past year MeiraGTx Holdings plc has 182.68% stronger performance while IMV Inc. has -46.22% weaker performance.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.