Contrasting of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx Holdings plc 22 242.15 N/A -3.14 0.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -79.6% -59.3% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 1 3.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s consensus price target is $40, while its potential upside is 118.34%.

Institutional investors held 36.6% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares and 0% of Applied Therapeutics Inc. shares. 19.39% are MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3%

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.