Contrasting of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx Holdings plc 20 967.20 N/A -3.14 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 42 63.68 N/A -2.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -79.6% -59.3% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MeiraGTx Holdings plc are 7 and 7. Competitively, Acceleron Pharma Inc. has 19.3 and 19.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 0 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Meanwhile, Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s average price target is $60.4, while its potential upside is 35.49%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Acceleron Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.6% and 93.6%. About 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25%

For the past year MeiraGTx Holdings plc has stronger performance than Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.