Contrasting of MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) and DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Both MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) and DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) are Drug Manufacturers – Other companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MEI Pharma Inc. 3 28.28 N/A -0.64 0.00 DURECT Corporation 1 16.29 N/A -0.15 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of MEI Pharma Inc. and DURECT Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows MEI Pharma Inc. and DURECT Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MEI Pharma Inc. 0.00% -86.2% -41% DURECT Corporation 0.00% -108.9% -44.7%

Risk and Volatility

MEI Pharma Inc.’s 1.67 beta indicates that its volatility is 67.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, DURECT Corporation has beta of 1.9 which is 90.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

MEI Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.2 and a Quick Ratio of 7.2. Competitively, DURECT Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.7 and has 3.4 Quick Ratio. MEI Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DURECT Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for MEI Pharma Inc. and DURECT Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MEI Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 DURECT Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

$10 is MEI Pharma Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 423.56%. On the other hand, DURECT Corporation’s potential upside is 177.78% and its consensus price target is $5. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that MEI Pharma Inc. seems more appealing than DURECT Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.3% of MEI Pharma Inc. shares and 38.2% of DURECT Corporation shares. About 0.78% of MEI Pharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.97% of DURECT Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MEI Pharma Inc. -5.56% -32.54% -45.86% -35.85% -53.68% -35.61% DURECT Corporation 4% 71.14% 88.2% 70.83% -32.9% 115.28%

For the past year MEI Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while DURECT Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

MEI Pharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors DURECT Corporation.

MEI Pharma, Inc., an oncology company, focuses on the clinical development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an orally available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome. Its clinical development portfolio also includes ME-401, an oral inhibitor of phosphatidylinositide 3-kinase delta for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or follicular lymphoma; and ME-344, an isoflavone-derived mitochondrial inhibitor for the treatment of HER2-negative breast cancer. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with Helsinn Healthcare SA for the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of Pracinostat; and license agreement with Presage Biosciences, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize Voruciclib, a clinical-stage, oral, and selective cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor; and related compounds. The company was formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc. and changed its name to MEI Pharma, Inc. in July 2012. MEI Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in San Diego, California.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and drug delivery programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for use as raw materials for pharmaceutical and medical devices under the LACTEL brand. Its product pipeline consists of multiple investigational drug candidates in clinical development, such as DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase 1 development stage to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival. The companyÂ’s advanced oral, injectable, and transdermal delivery technologies are designed to enable new indications and enhanced attributes for small-molecule and biologic drugs, including POSIMIR, an investigational analgesic product intended to deliver bupivacaine to provide up to 3 days of pain relief after surgery; and REMOXY ER, an investigational extended release pain relief drug. DURECT Corporation markets and sells its ALZET and LACTEL product lines through direct sales force in the United States, as well as through a network of distributors in Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company has collaboration agreements with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Impax Laboratories, Inc.; Zogenix, Inc.; and Pain Therapeutics, Inc. DURECT Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.