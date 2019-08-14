Contrasting of Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (MFAC) and Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) and Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 297.06 Voya Financial Inc. 52 0.82 N/A 3.43 16.39

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. and Voya Financial Inc. Voya Financial Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Voya Financial Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. and Voya Financial Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Voya Financial Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 0.3%

Analyst Recommendations

Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. and Voya Financial Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Voya Financial Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Voya Financial Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $64 consensus price target and a 27.59% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. and Voya Financial Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.55% and 0%. Competitively, Voya Financial Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.73% 1.1% 5.98% 0% 4.12% Voya Financial Inc. -1.7% 0.3% 3.14% 21.74% 10.03% 39.94%

For the past year Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Voya Financial Inc.

Summary

Voya Financial Inc. beats Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services. This segment sells its products to corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities, as well as institutional and individual customers; and through third-party administrators, wirehouse affiliated brokers, registered investment advisors, independent sales agents, and consulting firms. The Investment Management segment provides fixed income, equity, multi-asset, and alternative products and solutions to individual and institutional customers directly, as well as through consultant channel, banks, broker-dealers, and independent financial advisers. The Annuities segment offers fixed and indexed annuities, tax-qualified mutual fund custodial products, and other investment-only products and payout annuities through independent marketing organizations, independent and affiliated broker-dealers, banks, independent insurance agents, and pension products. The Individual Life segment provides wealth protection and transfer opportunities through universal, variable, and term life products. The Employee Benefits segment offers stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products through consultants, brokers, third-party administrators, enrollment firms, and technology partners. The company was formerly known as ING U.S., Inc. and changed its name to Voya Financial, Inc. in April 2014. Voya Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.