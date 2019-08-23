Contrasting of Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (MFAC) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)

As Asset Management companies, Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 297.06 BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust are owned by institutional investors at 57.55% and 23.47% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.19% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.73% 1.1% 5.98% 0% 4.12% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust -0.63% -0.53% 1.95% 7.56% 5.03% 12.86%

For the past year Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust

Summary

Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. beats BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust on 3 of the 4 factors.