Contrasting of Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD)

We are comparing Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medley Management Inc. 3 2.03 N/A -0.40 0.00 Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 8 10.04 N/A 0.58 14.19

Table 1 demonstrates Medley Management Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medley Management Inc. 0.00% 20.5% -2.6% Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.9% of Medley Management Inc. shares and 36.07% of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund shares. Insiders owned 2% of Medley Management Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medley Management Inc. 42.19% 35.89% 17.42% -26.74% -10.13% -12.69% Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.61% 0.12% 1.85% 7.68% 4.03% 14.38%

For the past year Medley Management Inc. had bearish trend while Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund beats Medley Management Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.