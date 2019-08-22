Contrasting of Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD)

We are comparing Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Medley Management Inc.
|3
|2.03
|N/A
|-0.40
|0.00
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|8
|10.04
|N/A
|0.58
|14.19
Table 1 demonstrates Medley Management Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Medley Management Inc.
|0.00%
|20.5%
|-2.6%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 49.9% of Medley Management Inc. shares and 36.07% of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund shares. Insiders owned 2% of Medley Management Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Medley Management Inc.
|42.19%
|35.89%
|17.42%
|-26.74%
|-10.13%
|-12.69%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|0.61%
|0.12%
|1.85%
|7.68%
|4.03%
|14.38%
For the past year Medley Management Inc. had bearish trend while Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund had bullish trend.
Summary
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund beats Medley Management Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.
