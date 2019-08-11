Contrasting of MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MediWound Ltd.
|4
|25.86
|N/A
|-0.20
|0.00
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|4
|2.18
|N/A
|-1.63
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for MediWound Ltd. and Surface Oncology Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MediWound Ltd.
|0.00%
|-18.4%
|-1.7%
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
MediWound Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4 and 3.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Surface Oncology Inc. are 11.3 and 11.3 respectively. Surface Oncology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to MediWound Ltd.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for MediWound Ltd. and Surface Oncology Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|MediWound Ltd.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
MediWound Ltd.’s upside potential is 218.55% at a $10.13 consensus target price.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both MediWound Ltd. and Surface Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37.1% and 71.6% respectively. MediWound Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 41.5%. Comparatively, 0.2% are Surface Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MediWound Ltd.
|-28.97%
|-17.78%
|-47.87%
|-41.49%
|-53.77%
|-30.54%
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|-5.56%
|-20.79%
|-53.67%
|-61.16%
|-79.78%
|-47.88%
For the past year MediWound Ltd. has stronger performance than Surface Oncology Inc.
Summary
MediWound Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Surface Oncology Inc.
MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.
Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.