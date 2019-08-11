Contrasting of MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 4 25.86 N/A -0.20 0.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 4 2.18 N/A -1.63 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for MediWound Ltd. and Surface Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7% Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

MediWound Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4 and 3.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Surface Oncology Inc. are 11.3 and 11.3 respectively. Surface Oncology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for MediWound Ltd. and Surface Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MediWound Ltd.’s upside potential is 218.55% at a $10.13 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MediWound Ltd. and Surface Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37.1% and 71.6% respectively. MediWound Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 41.5%. Comparatively, 0.2% are Surface Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54% Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88%

For the past year MediWound Ltd. has stronger performance than Surface Oncology Inc.

Summary

MediWound Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Surface Oncology Inc.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.