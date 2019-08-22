Contrasting of MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 4 3.63 N/A -0.20 0.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.83 N/A 5.29 1.06

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of MediWound Ltd. and SIGA Technologies Inc.

Table 2 provides us MediWound Ltd. and SIGA Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7% SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2%

MediWound Ltd. is 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.5. SIGA Technologies Inc.’s 69.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.31 beta.

4 and 3.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MediWound Ltd. Its rival SIGA Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.2 and 10 respectively. SIGA Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than MediWound Ltd.

In next table is shown MediWound Ltd. and SIGA Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$10.13 is MediWound Ltd.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 228.90%.

MediWound Ltd. and SIGA Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 37.1% and 30.7%. MediWound Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 41.5%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.5% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54% SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than MediWound Ltd.

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors MediWound Ltd.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.