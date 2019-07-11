Contrasting of MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM)

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 5 26.27 N/A -0.21 0.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 52.45 N/A -2.92 0.00

Table 1 highlights MediWound Ltd. and Realm Therapeutics Plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -31.9% -2.9% Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

MediWound Ltd. and Realm Therapeutics Plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of MediWound Ltd. is $11.67, with potential upside of 261.30%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MediWound Ltd. and Realm Therapeutics Plc are owned by institutional investors at 36.4% and 46.35% respectively. About 41.5% of MediWound Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 31.1% of Realm Therapeutics Plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -7.45% -6.05% -6.25% -23.01% -29.84% 7.14% Realm Therapeutics Plc -1.98% -18.17% 46.67% 5.26% 0% 78.38%

For the past year MediWound Ltd. was less bullish than Realm Therapeutics Plc.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.