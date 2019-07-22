Contrasting of MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Since MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 4 30.17 N/A -0.21 0.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 173.50 N/A -1.86 0.00

Table 1 highlights MediWound Ltd. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us MediWound Ltd. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -31.9% -2.9% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5%

Risk and Volatility

MediWound Ltd.’s current beta is 0.73 and it happens to be 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.47 beta which is 147.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

MediWound Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.7 and 6.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.8 and 9.8 respectively. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

MediWound Ltd. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$11.67 is MediWound Ltd.’s average price target while its potential upside is 214.56%. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10.5 average price target and a 316.67% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than MediWound Ltd., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 36.4% of MediWound Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 44.8% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 41.5% of MediWound Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -7.45% -6.05% -6.25% -23.01% -29.84% 7.14% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -26.11% -1.85% -3.97% -68.3% -82.22% -3.97%

For the past year MediWound Ltd. had bullish trend while Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

MediWound Ltd. beats Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.