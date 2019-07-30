Contrasting of MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS)

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 4 25.38 N/A -0.21 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 20 5.48 N/A -7.16 0.00

In table 1 we can see MediWound Ltd. and Clovis Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -31.9% -2.9% Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.73 beta indicates that MediWound Ltd. is 27.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Clovis Oncology Inc.’s 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.85 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MediWound Ltd. are 6.7 and 6.3. Competitively, Clovis Oncology Inc. has 4.4 and 4.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. MediWound Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Clovis Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

MediWound Ltd. and Clovis Oncology Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

MediWound Ltd.’s upside potential is 273.89% at a $11.67 average target price. On the other hand, Clovis Oncology Inc.’s potential upside is 161.97% and its average target price is $29. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that MediWound Ltd. seems more appealing than Clovis Oncology Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 36.4% of MediWound Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Clovis Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 41.5% of MediWound Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Clovis Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -7.45% -6.05% -6.25% -23.01% -29.84% 7.14% Clovis Oncology Inc. -6.06% -8.66% -25.22% 19.94% -62.48% 4.51%

For the past year MediWound Ltd. was more bullish than Clovis Oncology Inc.

Summary

MediWound Ltd. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Clovis Oncology Inc.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.